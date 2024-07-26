Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in ACC Women’s Asia Cup semifinal today

LAHORE - The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as Pakistan Women and Women face off today (Friday) in the second semi-final of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024. Pakistan, after a disappointing loss to India, bounced back strongly with convincing victories over Nepal and the United Arab Emirates earning their spot in the final four. The opening pair of Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali has formed a formidable partnership, while the bowling attack, spearheaded by Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sundhu, Tuba Hassan, and Syeda Aroob Shah, has been effective. Pakistan captain Nida Dar expressed confidence in her team’s ability to perform well in the semi-final. “After the initial setback, we gained the right track and are showing signs of improvement,” she said. “We will be entering the match fully determined to do our best.” , as the hosts, enjoyed a dominant group stage, remaining undefeated. Their batting, led by Chamari Athapaththu, has been particularly impressive. Spinner Kavisha Dilhari has been a force to reckon with, claiming crucial wickets in recent matches. Pakistan will look to adopt an aggressive approach to overcome the hosts and secure a place in the final. Earlier on Thursday, the Pakistan women’s cricket team was engaged in an intensive practice session ahead of their second semi-final match. Under the watchful eye of head coach Mohammad Wasim, the players honed their skills in batting, bowling, and fielding. The team exhibited a high level of enthusiasm and determination, reflecting their readiness for the upcoming challenge. Pakistan women’s team morale is high following their victories over Nepal and the UAE, which have boosted their confidence significantly. The team’s recent performances have demonstrated their capability to compete at a high level, and they are eager to maintain this momentum in the semifinal.

PAKISTAN SQUAD

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.