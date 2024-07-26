Pakistan Tea Association joins businessmen forum

Peshawar - Expressing confidence over the leadership of the businessman forum, Pakistan Tea Association (PTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has joined the businessman forum and vowed to support the forum in the upcoming election of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The announcement was made by PTA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter chairman Ashfaq Ahmad along with office bearers and members in the presence of the businessman forum leader Ilyas Bilour, SCCI president Fuad Ishaq, vice president Sanaullah, Ejaz Afridi, and Anjuman-e-Tajran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Shaukat Ali, during his visit to the chamber house. Members of the SCCI executive committee, PTA office bearers, and members were present in large numbers on the occasion. Fuad Ishaq, while speaking on the occasion, welcomed the joining of PTA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into the businessman forum and stated that it is a renewed pledge and manifestation of selfless services of the forum for the traders’ community. He said the businessman forum had successfully served the traders’ community for the last 24 years, which is exemplary and unmatched.

The SCCI chief said one thing came to their knowledge: the matters of SCCI visa section are incorrect, and they had unearthed a mega corruption scam after a probe, exposing a three-member gang and recovering a hefty Rs5 million, which was deposited in an ABL account. A case has been filed in the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) for further interrogation. As compared to the previous financial year, the SCCI income has increased by 42 percent at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2024. He said if the recovery amount of corruption were included, the chamber income would have surged up by 270 percent.

Shaukat Khan welcomed the joining of the PTA into the businessman forum and stated that the doors of SCCI had always remained open for the traders’ community because it is the only forum that believes in selfless services to the community and plays a proactive role in the resolution of issues. The traders’ leader said the businessman forum is going to contest the election on its performance, and success will be the forum in the elections.