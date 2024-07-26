Pakistan team to depart for Bahrain on Friday for Asian U-18 Volleyball Championship

The Pakistan team will depart on Friday for the 15th Asian U-18 Volleyball Championship, scheduled to take place in Bahrain from July 28 to August 4.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Volleyball Federation, the team, comprising talented young players, will compete against top teams from across Asia, showcasing their skills and determination on the international stage.

The players selected for the team include Talal Ahmed, Abu Bakar, M. Asan, Muhammad Hassan, Jabran Ajmal, Junaid Muhtad, Ali Shah, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Yahya, Muhammad Nasir and Khizar Hayat.

The team will be led by Head of Delegation Muhammad Kamran, Team Manager Muhammad Buksh Javed, Head Coach Saeed Ahmad Khan Sadi, Assistant Coach Muhammad Suleman, Physio Muhammad Salman, and Referee Muhammad Sabtain.

“We are confident that our team will make Pakistan proud in this prestigious championship,” said Muhammad Kamran, Head of Delegation.

“We have a talented group of players who have been training hard, and we are excited to see them in action.”

The 15th Asian U-18 Volleyball Championship will feature teams from across Asia, competing for the top honors in the region. Pakistan’s participation in this championship is a testament to the country’s growing volleyball talent and its commitment to developing young athletes.