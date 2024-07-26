Friday, July 26, 2024
Pakistan to face Sri Lanka in Women's Asia Cup semi-final on Friday

Pakistan to face Sri Lanka in Women's Asia Cup semi-final on Friday
Web Sports Desk
5:18 PM | July 26, 2024
Sports

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women face off in the second semifinal of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 today, July 26.

The match will start at 6:30 pm local time. 

Pakistan, after a loss to India, bounced back strongly with convincing victories over Nepal and the United Arab Emirates earning their spot in the final four.

The opening pair of Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali has formed a formidable partnership, while the bowling attack, spearheaded by Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sundhu, Tuba Hassan, and Syeda Aroob Shah, has been effective.

Web Sports Desk

Sports

