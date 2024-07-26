Peshawar police arrest main suspect in eight murders

Peshawar - Peshawar Police have made progress in the murder case of eight persons in Badaber areas as the main suspect has been arrested.

The eight killings had taken place on June 25 when armed assailants broke into a house in Balo Khel, under the jurisdiction of Badaber police station, due to a dispute over property and financial transactions. The assailants killed eight people, including four women and four children, before fleeing the scene. The incident prompted IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Akhtar Hayat and CCPO Peshawar Qasim Ali Khan to form four special teams under the supervision of SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar and SSP Investigation Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada.

To apprehend the killers, the Capital City Police used all available resources. Raids were conducted based on intelligence reports in various areas of Peshawar, including Khyber, FR Peshawar Hassankhel, Darra Adam Khel, Nowshera, and other districts, as well as in the province of Sindh. During the investigation, the police team arrested the suspect Yar Rehman, also known as Yar Muhammad. A Kalashnikov used in the crime was also recovered from the arrestee’s possession. The police investigation team has begun a thorough interrogation of the main suspect, from which significant revelations are expected.

Earlier, police had arrested three suspects named in the case, Ruhullah, Farmanullah, and Sabatullah, from Nowshera district. On Tuesday, the police also took custody of three other named suspects from the courtroom after their pre-arrest bail was cancelled. A spokesman for Peshawar Police said further investigation of the suspects in police custody is ongoing.