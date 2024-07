PESHAWAR - Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday approved the appointment of 10 new civil judges. The Registrar Peshawar High Court issued a notification for their appointment.

Muhammad Salman, Fida Hussain, Anjum Jahangir, Muhammad Abdullah, Khizr Hayat, Shams Khan, Muhammad Hanif, Fatima Murad, Mohsin Ali, and Anmol Anwar are among the newly appointed civil judges.