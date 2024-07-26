Police arrest 15 boys for swimming in sea

KARACHI - Maripur Police arrested 15 youths for swimming in the sea. Deputy Commissioner Kemari Junaid Khan submitted a report to Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi regarding the enforcement of ban on swimming in the sea, stating that the district administration Keamari has taken effective measures to strictly enforce Section 144. The police arrested 15 individuals from the beach and registered cases against them under Pakistan Penal Code 188, sections 177/24 and 178/24. Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure strict action to protect citizens’ lives. According to details, Maripur Police arrested the youths at Sunehra Beach and Paradise Point, including Gul Ahmed, Umair, Rehan, Sher Ali, Abid, Ubaid, Asad, Hussain, Dad Muhammad, Muhammad Zahir , Rahman Sheraz, Munir, and Fahad