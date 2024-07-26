Power overbilling incurred Rs40b loss to public, private sectors: FIA report

ISLAMABAD - A recent investigation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reveals that power distribution companies (Discos) allegedly defrauded consumers and public sector offices by making excessive billing of worth over Rs 40 billion during the last four months.

Earlier this year, the premier investigation agency had launched a countrywide drive against overbilling allegedly by the power distribution companies on the directions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

In December 2023, The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), the power regulator, in its report had said that Discos were intentionally engaged in malpractices of excessive billing to conceal their inefficiencies and mismanagement, inflicting heavy financial burden on consumers through higher electricity bills.

During its probe, the FIA teams examined as many 48,137 electricity meters countrywide to get to know if consumers have been allegedly defrauded through excessive billing or not. It transpired that overbilling had been committed in 827 power connections, as a result, the FIA initiated 80 inquiries against those officials involved in this malpractice and 32 cases were registered against them.

According to details, FIA Lahore Zone detected an overbilling of over 920 million electricity units in 163 power connections in which Discos deliberately recovered an amount of over Rs 34 billion through fake or wrong meter reading.

FIA Gujranwala Zone detected overbilling in 135 electricity meters in which overbilling of 30.5 million units was committed. The Faisalabad Zone of the agency detected an overbilling of around 140 million units in 44 connections.

FIA Multan Zone unearthed an overbilling of over 300,000 electricity units in 39 power connections while Peshawar Zone pointed out overbilling of over 9 million units in 403 connections.

FIA Kohat Zone identified excessive billing of over 300,000 electricity units in 26 connections and Hyderabad Zone spotted an overbilling of 100,000 units in 14 connections.