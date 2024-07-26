PPP believes in the Constitution’s supremacy: Bukhari

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday said it believed in constitution’s supremacy.

PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that a strong state and a stable country ensure the existence of both politics and governance.

In a statement, he emphasized that a politician’s true identity lies in constructive action, not in destructive behaviour. “Hostility towards the state under the guise of politics is akin to treason. The constitution mandates consequences for those who do not adhere to their constitutional oath,” he added.

Bukhari highlighted that a continuous parliamentary democratic system guarantees political and economic stability.

He said sustainable solutions to constitutional and national issues can be found in Parliament, which is the centre of public aspirations.

“The PPP has always engaged in dialogue with political opponents for the continuity of the democratic system and in the national interest,” he said.

He said PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has invited all parliamentary parties to engage in dialogue, and President Asif Ali Zardari has consistently called for resolving crises through dialogue within the constitutional institution of Parliament.

Bukhari asserted that the government’s coalition partners are committed to ensuring the continuity of the democratic system and will not let the government fall.

He said constitutional amendments and legislation are the exclusive prerogatives of Parliament. “The constitution clearly and explicitly defines the responsibilities, duties, and boundaries of government powers and institutions,” he added.

Bukhari emphasized that political activities should be avoided at sensitive locations and near national security offices, as these are symbols of the armed forces and defence lines, representing national security.

He called for the immediate punishment of those responsible for attacking national security institutions, noting that the constitution allows for the exercise of fundamental constitutional rights within the bounds of the law.