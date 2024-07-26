Prospect Pakistan, Tiger Eye team up in MMA Sports Diplomacy Partnership

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Prospect Pakistan announced a partnership with Bashir Ahmad, popularly known as the “Godfather of MMA”, Founder at Tiger Eye MMA in Bangkok, Thailand. An MOU was signed between Rizwan Raees Khan, Founder and CEO Prospect Pakistan and Bashir Ahmad, Founder and Head Coach of Tiger Eye MMA at the Embassy of Pakistan in Bangkok, in the presence of Mr. Yasir Hussain, Deputy Head of Mission alongside diplomats posted at the Embassy and a delegation of Tiger Eye MMA coaches and their leadership team. This partnership strengthens cross country ties for the Thai-Pakistani MMA communities. It also breaks new ground to global access for Pakistani MMA fighters for greater development opportunities, skill enhancement and international fighting experience as well as advanced training for coaches and MMA gyms. “We are excited to begin working with Prospect Pakistan who are leading a change in Pakistan with regards to sports and connecting Pakistani athletes to opportunities globally. We hope it will bring new experiences for Pakistan’s growing MMA community,” said Bashir Ahmad.