Friday, July 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Prospect Pakistan, Tiger Eye team up in MMA Sports Diplomacy Partnership

Staff Reporter
July 26, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Pakistan’s Prospect Pakistan announced a partnership with Bashir Ahmad, popularly known as the “Godfather of MMA”, Founder at Tiger Eye MMA in Bangkok, Thailand. An MOU was signed between Rizwan Raees Khan, Founder and CEO Prospect Pakistan and Bashir Ahmad, Founder and Head Coach of Tiger Eye MMA at the Embassy of Pakistan in Bangkok, in the presence of Mr. Yasir Hussain, Deputy Head of Mission alongside diplomats posted at the Embassy and a delegation of Tiger Eye MMA coaches and their leadership team. This partnership strengthens cross country ties for the Thai-Pakistani MMA communities. It also breaks new ground to global access for Pakistani MMA fighters for greater development opportunities, skill enhancement and international fighting experience as well as advanced training for coaches and MMA gyms. “We are excited to begin working with Prospect Pakistan who are leading a change in Pakistan with regards to sports and connecting Pakistani athletes to opportunities globally. We hope it will bring new experiences for Pakistan’s growing MMA community,” said Bashir Ahmad.

Shaffer introduces its latest collection of formal shirts

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1721886057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024