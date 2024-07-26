Friday, July 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI activist Aneela Riaz sent on judicial remand

PTI activist Aneela Riaz sent on judicial remand
Web Desk
5:12 PM | July 26, 2024
National

Lahore’s Cantonment Katchery has sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Aneela Riaz to jail on judicial remand. 

Police presented Aneela Riaz, who is also known as Neeli Pari, before the judicial magistrate and requested the physical remand of the PTI activist. 

The court sent Aneela Riaz to jail on judicial remand by rejecting the police request of physical remand. 

Tahir Anjum submitted his written response to the SP Investigation questions and informed that the accused and her family had sought apology to him and he had accepted the apology. 

She will be released from jail after submitting an apology letter in the court by lawyer. 

It is pertinent to note that actor Tahir Anjum filed a case of alleged assault against Aneela Riaz in the Qila Gujjar Singh police station. 

FFC and AKBL Sign MOU to Empower Farmers through Financing Solutions

Aneela Riaz is accused of assaulting Tahir Anjum outside the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday last on the allegation of creating a video against PTI founder Imran Khan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1721977309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024