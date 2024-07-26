PTI postpones Islamabad protest till Monday

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has postponed its protest, initially scheduled for today, until Monday in Islamabad.

Amir Mughal, President PTI Islamabad chapter, said the court had allowed to hold protest on Monday therefore, the party would act according the said direction.

It merits mention the federal government had imposed Section 144 in the capital and sealed the red zone after the PTI called off protest.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea to stage protest against the government.

It had ordered the district administration and the PTI leaders to discuss the matter of the PTI’s protest in Islamabad within two hours.