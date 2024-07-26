Punjab Bar to observe strike against political detentions on Saturday

The Punjab Bar Council called for a strike across the province Saturday against political detentions and police actions.

The Punjab Bar said that the lawyers of the entire province would not appear in the courts.

According to the statement, the arrests of political workers and lawyers should be halted. One reason cited is the notification of the division of civil courts in Lahore. The bar demanded that the government withdraw it immediately.

The Punjab Bar Council also demanded that the government should immediately withdraw the increase in court fees. It is said that the government is busy sucking the blood of the people by levying taxes and raising electricity bills day by day.