Punjab CM inaugurates Socio-Economic Registry in Lahore

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said Thursday that accurate and authentic data is indispensible to target deserving people under socio-economic initiatives of the government.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry in Lahore, she pointed out that during the implementation of the Ramadan package, the Punjab government identified necessity of collecting accurate data to ensure provision of assistance to deserving people. She said Punjab is a province of 13o million people but it has no proper data of deserving families. The chief minister said approximately 2.5 million people have been registered in the Social Economic Registry so far and five thousand training centers have been established across Punjab to train the staff.