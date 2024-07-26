Friday, July 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab govt imposes section 144

STAFF REPORT
July 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -    The Punjab government on Thursday a day before Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’snationwide protest for the release of PTI founder Imran, has imposed section 144 across the province for three days.PTI leadership had called for nationwide protest on Friday. The notification issued by Punjab Home Department states that under Section 144, a ban has been imposed on processions, rallies, sit-ins and protests across Punjab, which will remain enforced from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

The notification further said that Section 144 was imposed to maintain peace, protect human lives and property.

According to the Punjab Home Department, the ban has been imposed in view of the threats of terrorism, public gatherings can be an easy target for terrorists, in public interest, Section 144 has been imposed across the province.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1721977309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024