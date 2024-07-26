Punjab govt imposes section 144

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Thursday a day before Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’snationwide protest for the release of PTI founder Imran, has imposed section 144 across the province for three days.PTI leadership had called for nationwide protest on Friday. The notification issued by Punjab Home Department states that under Section 144, a ban has been imposed on processions, rallies, sit-ins and protests across Punjab, which will remain enforced from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

The notification further said that Section 144 was imposed to maintain peace, protect human lives and property.

According to the Punjab Home Department, the ban has been imposed in view of the threats of terrorism, public gatherings can be an easy target for terrorists, in public interest, Section 144 has been imposed across the province.