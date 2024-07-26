Friday, July 26, 2024
Punjab revokes rule that allowed job to deceased employee's family member

Web Desk
7:55 PM | July 26, 2024
National

The Punjab government has repealed Rule 17-A related to the employment of government employees in case of the death of an official. 

The Punjab Civil Servants Appointment and Conditions of Service Rules 1974 has been amended. In case of death of an employee, the family of a civil servant can't claim a job.

Under Rule17-A, jobs were given to the family members of government employees. In case of the death of a government employee, one of the family members was eligible for the government job.

Secretary Regulations (Services and General Administration Department) Irfan Ahmed Sindhu issued a notification to amend Rule 17-A.

Web Desk

National

