Rana Mashood optimistic about country’s prosperous future; highlights business-friendly policies

KARACHI - Chairman of the PM Youth Development Programme, Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, expressed optimism about the country’s future, stating on Thursday that it is on the right path and will achieve prosperity with a stable economy in the near future.

He made these remarks during an Insurance Policies Issuance Ceremony hosted by the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) at a local hotel.

Rana Mashood highlighted the business-friendly policies of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the current Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has a vision to boost the country’s exports, implementing various initiatives with the aim of reaching an export target of $60 billion. He commended the PPAF’s efforts to empower the nation’s youth, recognizing their significant role in the country’s development. At the event, 25 insurance policies were distributed to small and medium enterprises from 22 districts in Sindh and Balochistan. These policies, part of the European Union-funded Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) program, are designed to protect crops and livestock in the agricultural sector from climate-related risks.

The EU-funded GRASP program is dedicated to empowering rural SMEs by facilitating their access to financial services. It has established connections between SMEs and financial institutions to support this goal. The event was also attended by Senator Nihal Hashmi, CEO of PPAF Nadir Baloch, and various representatives from SMEs.