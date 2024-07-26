Friday, July 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Reserved seats case: ECP to move SC over ambiguity of PTI's status as political party

Reserved seats case: ECP to move SC over ambiguity of PTI's status as political party
Web Desk
12:04 AM | July 26, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday decided to approach the Supreme Court over the ambiguity of PTI’s status as a political party.

The ECP held its meeting in Islamabad to discuss the apex court ruling on reserved seats.

According to ECP officials, PTI doesn’t have a party structure and therefore it decides to move the Supreme Court to seek its guidance.

The case of intra-party polls of PTI is already pending with the ECP, said the officials.

The last date to submit the party affiliation certificate to secure the reserved seats is Aug 6.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had overturned the Peshawar High Court's verdict of depriving the PTI of reserved seats of non-Muslim and women candidates in assemblies.

The apex court, in its majority 8-5 decision, announced that the conduct of the Election Commission regarding reserved seats was 'unconstitutional', adding that the PTI would remain intact as a political party even without being assigned an election symbol.

Teenage girl elopes from home to meet Kubra Khan

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1721886057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024