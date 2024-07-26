Rupee gains 10 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 10 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.50. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.85 and Rs280.5 respectively. The price of Euro went up by 46 paisas to close at Rs302.01 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.55, according to the SBP. The Japanese yen gained 02 paisas and closed at Rs1.82, whereas an increase of 25 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which traded at Rs359.06 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs358.81. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs75.79 and Rs74.21 respectively.