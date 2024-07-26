Sana rejects Imran message to COAS as escape tactic

ISLAMABAD - Special Adviser to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah has dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder chairman Imran Khan’s message to Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir as an attempt to escape from his current predicament.

In an interview with a private TV channel on Thursday, Sanaullah stated that Imran Khan’s message, delivered through PTI leaders from Adiala Jail, carried no weight.

“The statement of Khan has no importance. No one will believe it; they are making a trap to find a way out for themselves,” Sanaullah said. Earlier, Khan had conveyed a message to Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, accusing the current government of attempting to provoke a confrontation between PTI and the army.

Imran Khan also urged the army chief to prepare for re-elections.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser has also expressed optimism about improvement of the conditions for the embattled party soon and its position to form government in December.

In a televised interview, Sanaullah elaborated on the government’s position, asserting that Imran Khan had lost credibility after admitting to calling for protests outside the GHQ.

“The PTI chairman himself has admitted to calling for the protest outside GHQ, so his statement has no significance. No one will believe it,” he reiterated.

Sanaullah slated Khan’s recent message as a tactic to deflect attention from his and PTI’s missteps.

He highlighted the party’s continuous propaganda against the army and its leadership, specifically referencing the events of May 9 and subsequent actions.

“Imran Khan’s message has come out after a long time, and PTI’s propaganda against the Army Chief and Pakistan Army is not hidden from anyone. These people are trying to resort to such statements now to cover up their mistakes. Who will believe them after their statements and propaganda on May 9 and beyond?” he questioned.

The former security czar said that the PTI leadership has been making claims in their private meetings that the PTI founder had told them that a deal was reached and the party workers should prepare for new elections in November.

“If attempts are made to turn Supreme Court, its decisions, Constitution and rule of law in the favour of one party then the outcome would not be good at all,” he added.

The adviser also emphasised that the government would not allow PTI to complete any agenda through such manoeuvres.

“They are doing some things because they think they will complete their agenda or bring it to fruition. This will not happen and will not be allowed to happen. The truth cannot be hidden from anyone, neither the army chief nor anyone else can speak,” he asserted.

“They are making a trap so that somehow they can find a way out for themselves, but they will not succeed,” he said.

He also said that the PML-N-led coalition government will have to “remain alert” as the rival PTI leaders expecting snap polls and the ouster of the incumbent rulers later this year.

However, the PM’s aide said that the government was not afraid of losing power as the PTI has been claiming, but isn’t unwary of the situation or possibilities either.