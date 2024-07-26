Friday, July 26, 2024
Sargodha Police arrest four dacoits

Our Staff Reporter
July 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   Satellite Town police arrested four dacoits and recovered looted items worth Rs1 million from their possession. According to a press release issued by DPO office here on Thursday, the team conducted raid and arrested four accused who were wanted in a dacoity case. Further investigation was underway. Meanwhile, Sargodha Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a rape case. On a complaint, DPO Sargodha Dr Asad Ajaz Malhi, ordered the SHO Sahiwal police station to take immediate action and apprehend the accused. Within an hour, the police managed to arrest the suspect. A case was registered against the accused. Further investigation was underway. DPO Dr Asad Ajaz Malhi reiterated his commitment of zero-tolerance policy against incidents of sexual assault, harassment, violence, and blackmail against women and child abuse.

