Friday, July 26, 2024
Scholarship cheques distributed among students in GCU

HYDERABAD    -   Undergraduate scholarship cheques were distributed to students in GC University Hyderabad under Benazir Income Support scholarship program.  Cheques of Benazir Income Support Undergraduate Scholarship were given to needy students in Government College University Hyderabad. In a ceremony organized in the Assembly Hall, the scholarship cheques received from the Higher Education Commission Islamabad were given to more than 100 students. All the students were selected on merit. The students of English, Botany, Maths, Zoology, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science and Education Department were given the cheques.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor, Government College University Hyderbad Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif said that the resources should be distributed to the gross roots level so that its effects can be seen everywhere. In GC University Hyderabad, we have never allowed the lack of resources for the teaching and research activities of every student and have provided all possible resources because these youth are the future of the country and the nation. If they move forward, the country will move forward.

