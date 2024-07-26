Scotland Yard drops investigation against Nawaz, Maryam in Arshad Sharif murder case

Scotland Yard completed the investigation into the allegations of Tasnim Haider on the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif.

Scotland Yard ended the investigation against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and their associates including Mian Saleem Raza, Nasir Mahmood, Zubair Gull and Rashid Nasrullah.



Tasnim Haider could not provide evidence against the PML-N leadership. They were accused of involvement in the firing at PTI founder Imran Khan in Wazirabaad and the murder of Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Scotland Yard decided not to investigate after an inquiry. It is reported that after the investigation by the Counter-Terrorism Command Unit, it was decided not to open an investigation. According to Scotland Yard, there was not much concrete evidence.

Scotland Yard added it would, therefore, not open an investigation in the UK.