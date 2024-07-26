Friday, July 26, 2024
SECP conducts online session for diplomatic missions, consular offices in EU

Our Staff Reporter
July 26, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), as part of its objective to facilitate foreign investments in Pakistan, conducted an online session for Pakistan’s diplomatic missions and consular offices in European Union. The session, collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) was attended by representatives from 27 of Pakistan’s missions/consulates in Europe, including Brussels, Hauge, Dublin, Athens, Paris, Rome, Madrid, Lisbon, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Prague, Berlin, Vienna, Warsaw, Sofia, Sarajevo, Tunis, Bern, Budapest, London, Minsk, Baku, Oslo, Ankara, Bucharest, Mosco, Kyiv and Belgrade.

Officials from SECP provided an overview of the most recent changes made with the intention to streamline the online incorporation procedures in Pakistan. Moreover, councilors were informed that since all processes are now fully digitalized and completed online, potential investors can register their companies and easily manage post-incorporation filings from overseas. Requirements, particularly those pertaining to international investors, such as the attestation of registration documents through embassies or apostilization in accordance with the Hague Convention were explained in detail and recent measures implemented to support entrepreneurs in the country were also highlighted. The participants appreciated SECP for conducting the awareness session and both SECP and MOFA agreed to conduct similar sessions to facilitate foreign investors in the future.

Our Staff Reporter

