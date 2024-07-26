Friday, July 26, 2024
Security forces kill terrorist in Hoshab district

STAFF REPORT
July 26, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   The security forces killed a terrorist on Wednesday in Balochistan’s Hoshab district, said the media wing of the military on Thursday. According to the ISPR, on July 24, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Hoshab district of Balochistan. During conduct of the operation, intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and the terrorists. Resultantly, a terrorist Ali Jan was killed while two terrorists got injured. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area including kidnapping and target killing of innocent civilians.  Sanitization operation was also conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. “The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain 

STAFF REPORT

