Senate body for smooth attestation process at HEC

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Thursday sought a smooth attestation process at the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

On Thursday, the committee met at the Parliament House and committed to addressing the widespread challenges of attestation and equivalency faced by students across all regions. Senator Bushra Anjum Butt chaired the meeting. The committee expressed its dedication to youth empowerment through education. It emphasized the need to collectively resolve these issues without dwelling on past grievances, stressing that politics should not be played at the stake of the future of the nation’s youth.

The committee decided to convene a detailed session at the HEC to outline the way forward on attestation matters. It also resolved to handle each case individually for fair treatment, and proposed a checklist on the HEC website outlining mandatory attestation and equivalency document requirements from universities. Universities facing issues were also invited to the upcoming meeting to discuss challenges.

The committee decided that universities found issuing fraudulent degrees would face bans, and students would undergo testing for future admissions, with universities required to compensate affected students financially. The committee urged the HEC to take decisive actions against fraudulent universities and encouraged genuine universities to collaborate closely.

Similarly, discussions also covered New Port Institute of Communication and Economics Karachi, South Asia University Lahore, and Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology Karachi, Lahore, and their affiliated campuses. Details were provided regarding pending court cases and an ICA against WP filed by students of unlawful NICE Karachi campuses seeking degree recognition. The HEC briefed on an initiative of constituting a committee to deliberate and propose a plan of action to address challenges faced by students and administrative issues in educational institutions.

Earlier, the committee unanimously passed the “WAPDA University Islamabad Bill, 2024” proposed by Senators Fawzia Arshad, Rana Mahmood-Ul-Hassan, and Umer Farooq, endorsed by both the ministry and committee members.

The committee meeting was attended by Senators Syed Masroor Ahsan, Falaz Naz, and Fawzia Arshad, Chairman HEC, alongside senior officials from related departments.