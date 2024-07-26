Friday, July 26, 2024
Shaffer introduces its latest collection of formal shirts

PR
July 26, 2024
Business

KARACHI  -  Shaffer has introduced its latest collection of formal shirts, thoughtfully designed to meet the demands of the summer season. Each shirt in this collection epitomizes understated elegance, featuring light hues that exude a subtle sheen and embody sophistication. Meticulously crafted, these shirts boast a classic cut, a neat button placket, and a crisp collar—elements that create a foundation for a distinguished look. Perfectly suited for pairing with formal Gurkha pants, wide-legged formal pants, and chinos, these cotton shirts reflect a refined taste and meticulous attention to detail. Public can explore Shaffer’s new collection and experience premium quality firsthand by visiting retail stores in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad.

