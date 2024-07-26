Friday, July 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sialkot University VC holds meeting with newly-appointed advisers

Our Staff Reporter
July 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT   -  The University of Sialkot (USKT) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman conducted a meeting with the newly-appointed advisers to finalise the establishment of new societies. According to a USKT spokesperson, the USKT Societies Board has approved the formation of these societies and the appointment of advisers. Each society will have specific responsibilities. Society will organise workshops, seminars, provide academic support, cultural events, promote diverse traditions, manage sports events, promote physical fitness, charity initiatives and eco-friendly practices. Society will support student start-ups and organise related events. The Media Watch Society will dive into media trends and social media buzz and Debate and Literary Society will host debates and encourage creative writing.

 Each society aims to engage students, foster a sense of community, and enhance campus life. The goal is to boost student participation in the newly formed societies and help students build confidence and will polish skills that will benefit them in their future career.

Morocco heatwave kills more than 20 people in 24 hours: ministry

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1721886057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024