Sialkot University VC holds meeting with newly-appointed advisers

SIALKOT - The University of Sialkot (USKT) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman conducted a meeting with the newly-appointed advisers to finalise the establishment of new societies. According to a USKT spokesperson, the USKT Societies Board has approved the formation of these societies and the appointment of advisers. Each society will have specific responsibilities. Society will organise workshops, seminars, provide academic support, cultural events, promote diverse traditions, manage sports events, promote physical fitness, charity initiatives and eco-friendly practices. Society will support student start-ups and organise related events. The Media Watch Society will dive into media trends and social media buzz and Debate and Literary Society will host debates and encourage creative writing.

Each society aims to engage students, foster a sense of community, and enhance campus life. The goal is to boost student participation in the newly formed societies and help students build confidence and will polish skills that will benefit them in their future career.