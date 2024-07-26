SSP for adopting open door policy to resolve public issues

SUKKUR - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday directed police personnel to adopt open door policy to resolve the issues of residents and promote sense of protection in the society. Presiding over a meeting at his office here, he said that special attention should be paid on inspection, punishment and reward processes of the force so that performance of the force may be enhanced. He also said that good performers during the duty should be encouraged whereas there should be no delay in taking action within the discipline matrix against those who trespass their powers, do corruption and show nonprofessional behaviour. SSP Sukkur said that police force should also ensure immediate resolution of issues of the citizens with their high moral values, professional skills and full fledge actions so that the citizens may be helpful to police for supremacy of law by securing the cooperation and trust of the public.