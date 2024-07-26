Stock market loses 927 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 927.68 points, a negative change of 1.17 percent, closing at 78,469.33 points against 79,397.01 points on the last working day. A total of 327,279,993 shares were traded during the day as compared to 386,980,823 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.283 billion against Rs14.899 billion on the last trading day. As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 135 of them recorded gains and 263 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 47 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim with 28,451,875 shares at Rs42.71 per share, HASCOL Petrol with 17,867,321 shares at Rs6.45 per share and Dewan Motors with 16,451,307 shares at Rs44.57 per share. PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs81.21 per share price, closing at Rs 898.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with a Rs69.76 rise in its per share price to Rs7,576.42. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs69.50 per share closing at Rs18,175.00, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with a Rs63.04 decline to close at Rs6,956.96.