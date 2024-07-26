Tehsildar suspended over misconduct allegations

ABBOTTABAD - Tehsildar Dildar Khan has been suspended from his position at the Service Delivery Center (SDC) Abbottabad following allegations of misconduct and incompetence. The action was taken on the directive of Provincial Minister for Finance and Estate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nazir Abbasi. Ammar Mushtaq has been appointed to assume additional charge in place of Dildar Khan.

The suspension follows concerns raised by Provincial Minister Nazir Abbasi regarding administrative deficiencies causing public inconvenience.

Prompt response to the issue has led to an immediate formal inquiry against the Deputy Commissioner, as confirmed by a notification from the Assistant Secretary of the Board of Revenue.

Sources indicate that staff members at the Service Delivery Center had protested against Tehsildar Dildar Khan.

Disagreements arose, particularly concerning the verification of transfers, during which the Deputy Commissioner reportedly objected to having his name included.

In response to the protest strike and administrative concerns, the Board of Revenue acted swiftly by suspending Tehsildar Dildar Khan and assigning Ammar Mushtaq with additional responsibilities. The issuance of a formal notification reflects ongoing efforts to address the situation promptly and ensure administrative accountability.