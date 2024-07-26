Tussle between planning minister, PC deputy chairman far from over

ISLAMABAD - The tussle between Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan is far from over as Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif failed to resolve differences between the two in a meeting held on Thursday at the PM office, The Nation learnt reliably.

According to sources, the Prime Minister called the two at the office following reports of differences between the two over policy matters and other issues but the meeting remained fruitless due to the both sticking to their respective positions. The sources privy to the matter said that the Planning Minister is very clear about his stance. “He (Iqbal) wants full control of both the Planning Ministry and the Planning Commission or wants that he be relieved of the position,” the sources said.

The prime minister has asked both the Planning Minister and the Deputy Chairman planning commission to sit down and amicably resolve the differences, the sources added.

The minister is of the view that when political parties approach him regarding the developmental projects, he doesn’t have any authority to resolve their issues as the power lies with the Deputy Chairman Planning. The planning Minister being a political figure is answerable to his own as well as his coalition partners, but in the absence of any power related to development projects brings frustration, the sources maintained.

The Minister and DCPC are at loggerheads for a quite some time over multiple issues. Earlier the Planning Minister had alleged that he was not consulted over the finalisation of development budget, economic targets. Tincumbent planning minister and DCPC were not on good term, since the previous PDM government, when the later had resigned over developing differences with the minister.

In August 2019, the then PTI government had appointed former chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue Dr Jehanzeb Khan as Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission (DCPC). The appointment of Jehanzeb Khan as DCPC marked the return of a bureaucrat to the important post of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission after 23 years. During the five years term of PML-N government from 2014-18, the Federal Minister for Planning and Development was holding the charge of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, which was followed by the initial one year of PTI tenure, where Planning Minister Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar was also holding the charge of DCPC.

After serving for almost a year as Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Jehanzeb Khan was due to retire from PAS on reaching superannuation in August 2020. However, the PTI government had reappointed him as DCPC for a period of three years.

Following the removal of the PTI government from power through no confidence motion in April, 2022, the PDM government had appointed Ahsan Iqbal as Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives. Soon after the appointment of new minister, differences were developed between the Federal Planning Minister and DCPC Jehanzeb Khan. On May 21, 2022, Dr Jahanzeb had resigned from the post, apparently due to the differences Ahsan Iqbal over the volume of development budget and inclusion of new projects in PSDP. Dr Khan was appointed, once again, by the caretaker government to the post of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission in August 2023. However, after the formation of PML(N) led new coalition government the tussle has once again started.