Two killed in separate violent incidents

KARACHI - Two people including a woman were killed and another injured in separate incidents of violence in different localities of the metropolis, police said on Thursday. According to details, the first incident took place in Sachal Goth area where motorcyclists after exchange of hot words with employees of petrol pump opened straight fire.

Petrol pump employee Zeeshan was killed in the firing while another sustained critical injures and assailants sped the scene. A drug addict person identified as Ashiq stabbed his wife to death over domestic disputes in Sarjani Town area of Karachi. Police arrested the accused with murder weapon. The bodies and injured were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started raids to arrest culprits involved in firing on petrol pump employees.