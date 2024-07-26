UAJK awards degrees to over 9,800 graduates at 20th convocation

ISLAMABAD - The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) celebrated its 20th convocation on Thursday, awarding degrees to over 9,800 students from various departments. During the ceremony, 49 outstanding students received gold medals in recognition of their exceptional achievements.

According to details released by the Public Relations Department of the university, degrees were awarded to 1,500 on-campus students and 8,220 students from affiliated colleges and private institutions. The convocation also saw the conferment of 45 doctorates and 96 MS/MPhil degrees.

President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry addressed the ceremony, which was held at the newly constructed King Abdullah Campus, via video link. He congratulated the graduates and their families on their significant accomplishments, emphasizing the importance of this milestone in their academic and professional journeys.

“Today is a memorable day for students, parents, and teachers alike, as their hard work is rewarded,” said President Chaudhry. He lauded the university for offering quality education across 86 degree programs, including tourism, artificial intelligence, medical and health sciences, engineering, cyber security, and computer sciences.

President Chaudhry also extended his congratulations to Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, faculty members, and administrative officers for organizing a successful convocation. He noted that the continuous efforts and dedication of the university staff have propelled the institution to new heights.

The AJK President told that the Saudi Fund for Development has approved a project worth Rs. 4.42 billion to provide modern educational equipment, significantly enhancing research activities at the university. He highlighted the university’s partnerships with prominent national and international institutions, benefiting both students and faculty.

In his address, President Chaudhry urged the Government of Azad Kashmir to address the financial challenges faced by state universities and to support the promotion of higher education. He also expressed solidarity with the youth in Occupied Kashmir, who continue to face hardships under Indian coercion.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi briefed the participants on the university’s educational, research, and extracurricular achievements over the past year. He praised the dedication of the university’s teachers and emphasized the convocation’s significance as a milestone in the graduates’ lives.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted the university’s competitive educational quality, with over 9,000 students enrolled across 29 departments. He also mentioned the significant support from the Saudi government in developing the King Abdullah Campus, which is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and modern educational equipment.

Prof. Dr. Abbasi announced that the campus would soon be powered entirely by solar energy, with an initial grant of Rs. 20 million from the Higher Education Commission. He thanked the Saudi Fund for Development for their generous financial assistance, which has substantially improved the quality of education and research at the university.

The Vice-Chancellor also recounted the success of two major international conferences recently hosted by the university: the 42nd Pakistan Congress of Zoology and the Economic Conference on State Economy.

The convocation began with an academic procession, with students and participants honoring the distinguished teachers. The ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Vice Chancellor of Women University Prof. Dr. Abdul Hameed, Secretary Higher Education Chaudhary Tayyab, Secretary Information Sohail Azam, and former Additional Chief Secretary Farhat Ali Mir and others.