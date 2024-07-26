Unfair Posting of Corrupt SHOs

I am writing with great concern about the increase in snatching and robbery that has troubled the peaceful and innocent citizens of Larkana. The most corrupt SHOs have been posted at different police stations, and the SSP Larkana remains inactive, failing to curb crime in the city. It is also on record that the SSP Larkana has brought these SHOs from Khairpur, where they were posted during his tenure there.

There is also the pressing issue of missing persons, with SHOs at various police stations involved in this dirty practice. They are not producing these missing persons before the concerned magistrate, as required under Section 61 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, and Article 10 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973. This suggests that neither the SSP nor the SHOs are aware of the basic fundamental rights of Pakistani citizens enshrined in the Constitution. The SSP Larkana has entrusted the main police stations to the most corrupt SHOs, who are allegedly involved in snatching, robbery, and the issue of missing persons.

The rate of lodging false FIRs is also increasing daily, with corrupt SHOs filing FIRs after taking huge bribes, dragging peaceful citizens into prolonged court trials. I request the Interior Ministry of Sindh take appropriate action against the SSP Larkana and the corrupt SHOs to ease the situation for the citizens of Larkana.

IRSHAD AHMED MEMON,

Larkana.