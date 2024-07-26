Visa Regime

Less complicated visa regimes are essential to make any country an attractive destination for tourists and business people alike. Pakistan may not have the charms of a European country, but its heaven-like North, with some of the highest mountain peaks, are breathtaking destinations —if only the visa process were quicker and easier. Fortunately, the cabinet has made that happen. The waiver in visa fees has now been extended to 126 countries, which is a massive improvement. In addition, the cabinet has approved the implementation of an online visa process that takes no more than 24 hours to issue a visa. This recognition of the value of religious tourism is also reflected in the cabinet’s decisions.

The Sikh Yatrees who visit Pakistan every year for their pilgrimage will be facilitated with an on-arrival issuance of visas—a policy that applies to Sikhs visiting from third countries. In light of these decisions, the general ease of doing business is likely to improve, and for students coming from other countries, the visa hassle will ease considerably. While this is all good and well, Pakistan also needs to strive for visa fee relaxations and a hassle-free process for its citizens who wish to travel abroad for work and study. Ranked far below in the most recent Henley Passport Index, the government needs to prioritize initiating talks over visa regimes with other countries. As the fourth worst passport, Pakistani citizens have minimal luxury of visa-free travel to other countries. In fact, visa processing fees are often too costly to handle, and the extremely lengthy visa application processes are so difficult that people often need help from travel agents.

The ranking is based on how many countries a passport holder can fly to visa-free. For Pakistan, the number is disappointingly low—only 33 countries allow Pakistani passport holders to enter their territory without a visa. So, while the government creates ease for incoming visitors, it must also actively seek the same ease for its citizens.