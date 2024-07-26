Friday, July 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Woman brutally tortured for moving court to seek divorce

Agencies
July 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE   -   The family members and relatives broke both legs of a woman for moving court for ‘khula’. Woman hospitalized in critical condition.

According to details, Sobia Batool Shah hailing from Gul Town Colony of Naushahro Feroze due to repeated maliciousness of husband consulted court for ‘khula’.

Annoyed over the decision of the lady, father, maternal uncle and other relatives brutally tortured her breaking her both legs.

The culprits fled the scene after the incident and the woman was shifted to civil hospital in critical condition. The police registered a case into the incident and started raids to arrest the culprits.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1721886057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024