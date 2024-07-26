Woman brutally tortured for moving court to seek divorce

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE - The family members and relatives broke both legs of a woman for moving court for ‘khula’. Woman hospitalized in critical condition.

According to details, Sobia Batool Shah hailing from Gul Town Colony of Naushahro Feroze due to repeated maliciousness of husband consulted court for ‘khula’.

Annoyed over the decision of the lady, father, maternal uncle and other relatives brutally tortured her breaking her both legs.

The culprits fled the scene after the incident and the woman was shifted to civil hospital in critical condition. The police registered a case into the incident and started raids to arrest the culprits.