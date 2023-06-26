521 drug peddlers arrested during ongoing campaign

BUREWALA - Police have arrested 521 drug peddlers and recov­ered an ample quantity of drugs from their posses­sion during the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers across the district. In line with special di­rectives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Esa Khan, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers in connection with the world anti-drugs day going to be observed on June 26. The police have arrested 521 drug peddlers during the ongoing drive and recovered 311 kilogram Hashish, 32 kg Heroin, 22 kg Hemp, 34 kg Opium, 22,194 litre liquor, 255 gram Ice and 41 kg other kind of drugs.