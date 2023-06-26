A call for change  

A nation’s integrity and morale are always judged by how the women of that country feel about their safety and value. Unfortunately, for Pakistan, it exceeds all the heights of endangerment for women’s value and safety. In just 48 hours, Lahore police recorded eight rape cases, including those of a teenager, a maid, and a nurse. These women are blackmailed and trapped into employment by their abusers. Not long ago, a 14-year-old disabled girl was raped by two suspects in Hafizabad. Pakistan has seen an ever-increasing number of reported rape cases, with Sindh being the most affected.

In Pakistan, the blame is often placed on the victims, citing their clothes or location as the reason, but no emphasis is placed on how one should raise their male child and how to educate them about the safety and value of a woman in society. With the cases on the rise, our political parties are not helping either by making derogatory statements like Imran Khan’s, who stated that women should do pardah because men are not robots.

It’s high time for the government to take strict action against such heinous crimes and provide a safe environment for women. The government should also focus on educating the male population about the importance of respecting women and treating them equally. It’s time to stop victim-blaming and start holding the perpetrators accountable for their actions. Only then can we hope for a better and safer future for women in Pakistan.

MARYAM MOHSIN,

Dasth.