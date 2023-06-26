Monday, June 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Acting president signs Finance Bill 2023-24

Acting president signs Finance Bill 2023-24
Web Desk
2:31 PM | June 26, 2023
National

 Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday signed the Finance Bill 2023-2024 to make it come into force from July 1, 2023.

Following the passage of the finance bill from the parliament, it was sent to the acting President Sadiq Sanjrani, as President Arif Alvi left for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, the National Assembly passed the Finance Bill 2023-2024, giving the go-ahead to the budgetary proposals for the upcoming financial year.

The bill with a total outlay of Rs14,480 billion was moved by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the house.

The House passed the federal budget with the revised targets to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of the stalled loan programme.

According to the amendments, the target for tax collection has been revised to Rs 9,415 billion from 9,200 billion.

Rupees Rs801 billion have been allocated for the payments of pension against the earlier allocation of Rs761 billion.

Russia loses embassy land case as Australian court says new law to take effect

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1687767280.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023