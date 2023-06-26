Aitzaz Ahsan demand resignation of PM Shehbaz

After the dissolution of the seven-member bench, senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Following the government objections, the seven-member bench – hearing the appeals against the military court trails of civilians – was dissolved. After which the senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan during media talk outside the court called Shehbaz Sharif to resign from his office.

Aitzaz Ahsan criticized the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, stating that, the government is not going to hold election on – October 08 – the date given by the coalition government for general election.

He said that the PML-N vice president and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman have undermined the authority of the courts through their speeches and rallies.

“Their answers and speeches in rallies are in themselves contempt of court,” Aitzaz Ahsan said.

The senior lawyer further stated that the Supreme Court should disqualify the politicians found guilty in contempt of court.