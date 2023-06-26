Aleem, Sanjrani exchange views on country's political situation

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan and Interim President Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday exchanged views on the country’s political situation.

Aleem paid a visit at Sanjrani's residence and expressed his condolences on the demise of acting president's aunt.

Earlier, Sanjrani had accorded an approval to the Finance Bill 2023. The bill was approved by the National Assembly yesterday.

Having a total outlay of Rs14.48 trillion, the annual budget 2023-24 focuses on economic stability, sustainable and inclusive growth as well as curbing inflationary pressures.

Sanjrani had assumed the charge of acting presidentin the absence of President Dr Arif Alvi. President Alvi, along with his family, had earlier left for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.