All preparations completed to make city zero waste on Eidul Azha: LWMC

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is working effectively to make this Eidul Azha cleanliness operation successful through all means. In this regard, the department holds a special meeting at the Town Hall where supervisors of all 3 UCs, Zonal Officers, and more than 500 staff were present. CEO LWMC along with Deputy CEO Operations Muhammad Aurangzeb and Deputy CEO Services Fahad Mehmood presided over the meeting. Chief Executive Of­ficer LWMC Babar Sahib Din. DGM Operations Bilal Ashraf and Anis Janjua also attended the meeting. While talking on the occasion CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din stated that all prepa­rations have been completed to make the city zero waste on Eidul Azha. All resources have been timely provided in 274 Union Councils of the city. He appreciated the efforts of LWMC’s hardworking workers and said that our workers are present in the field on every occasion, festival, or event. Our workers are the real heroes who sacrifice their Eid to make this city clean and litter free for the citizens of Lahore. He added that apart from facilitating the citizens the department is also concerned about the health of workers and ensuring the pro­vision of umbrella caps and cool water for our workers. LWMC will provide 500 per day to workers as food allowance dur­ing Eid. He continued, we aim to make Eidul Azha 2023 cleanli­ness operation an example. The cleaning operation will remain to continue in three shifts. Any negligence in the cleaning oper­ation will not be tolerated. In or­der to motivate the workers the LWMC official had lunch with the workers. CEO LWMC added that LWMC will be providing ex­traordinary cleanliness services and at the same time people of.