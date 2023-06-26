‘All the same’: Guatemalans go to the polls with little hope

GUATEMALA CITY-Guatemalans vote Sunday for a president that some hope, but few expect, will finally solve the problems of crushing poverty, violence and corruption in the Central American country. Two popular candidates were disqualified in electoral tribunal decisions widely deemed questionable, leaving a dictator’s daughter, a former first lady and a UN diplomat as the frontrunners in a crowded field of 22 candidates.

The country of 17.6 million is one of the poorest in Latin America, a reality that has, along with high rates of violent crime, compelled hundreds of thousands to risk the perilous migrant journey north toward the “American dream.”

Rights groups have expressed increasing concern over perceived efforts to crack down on prosecutors and journalists, in an apparent bid by the government to protect a corrupt system benefiting those in power.

Under outgoing conservative leader Alejandro Giammattei, several former prosecutors from the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), a UN-backed entity closed by the government in 2019, have been arrested or forced into exile. Earlier this month, the founder of a newspaper critical of the government was sentenced to six years in prison on charges of money laundering, a move decried by press freedom groups.

The newspaper founded by Jose Ruben Zamora has been forced to close, and several of its journalists have fled the country. “All the candidates are the same and only come to rob (the people). I still don’t know if I’m going to vote,” street vendor Nestor Figueroa told AFP in the capital Guatemala City. Guatemalans are asking for “a stop to all the excesses that we now see in terms of corruption,” said political analyst Renzo Rosal. But despite the “deep reforms” promised by this year’s presidential candidates, Rosal said he remains doubtful much will change after the elections.

In the latest poll by the Prensa Libre newspaper, center-left candidate Sandra Torres -- the ex-wife of deceased former leftist president Alvaro Colom -- was leading the race with 21.3 percent, followed by centrist career diplomat Edmond Mulet with 13.4 percent.