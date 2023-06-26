ANP condemns target killing incidents in Peshawar city

Peshawar - Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP) has expressed concern over increase of target killing and terrorist attacks incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanded immediate action against those involved in such crime.

The killing of Manmohan Singh in Peshawar is very alarming and condemnable, Aimal Wali Khan said in a statement issued here on Sunday. Dayal Singh was killed in Ramadan, how long these unknown persons will remain unknown, Aimal Wali Khan questioned.

The attacks on members of the minority community in a city like Peshawar gives an impression that Peshawar is not safe, Aimal Wali Khan said and added, unfortunately, even today, legal action is not being taken against those people who were accomplices of terrorists.

He condemned attack on PML-N Provincial President Engineer Amir Muqam in Shangla. Thankfully, the provincial president of PML-N was safe in the attack, but how long will this series end, the Provincial President ANP questioned. Everyone of Pakhtunkhwa including people, police, politicians, army personnel have sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism, Aimal Wali Khan said.

He said that today once again our land was being pushed into the fire of terrorism. He demanded for taking strict action against those who bring back the terrorists. Instead of political dramas, the protection of people’s life and property should be the first priority, which is unfortunately not the case, Aimal Wali Khan said.