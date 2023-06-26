Monday, June 26, 2023
Over 262,363 children immunized against measles

APP
June 26, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-As many as 262,363 children from six months to 59 months of age had been immunized against measles during a week-long drive that concluded last day in the district’s high-risk areas.

District Incharge Anti-Measles drive of Health Authority Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that a special anti-measles drive had been launched in the 42 union councils (UCs) of the district including 19 union councils of the city, 8 UCs of Rawalpindi Cantonment, five UCs of tehsil Taxila and 10 UCs of Rawalpindi rural which had been declared high-risk areas for measles virus spread.

He said that 52 UC supervisors, 354 skilled workers, 354 Assistants and 354 social mobilizers had participated in the campaign to complete the task of immunization.

Hussain said the purpose for initiating the special drive was the presence of the measles virus, as several children had been reported from these areas.

He further informed that besides measles immunization, Polio and Vitamin A drops had also been administered to children.

