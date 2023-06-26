Army's senior officers penalised over May 9 violence, says ISPR DG

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Monday three officers including a lieutenant general were penalised during the accountability process of May 9 violence.

Addressing a presser, he said the army completed the accountability process according to its traditions, adding that it conducted inquiries against attacks various garrisons. “The institution initiated accountability over attacks on army installations,” he added.

The May 9 conspiracy was the biggest conspiracy against the country, he said.

He went on to say that the investigation conducted until now proved that [the events of] May 9 were under planning for several months, adding that a conducive environment was created before executing them. “People were instigated against the army,” he added.

In connection with this, he said, a narrative based on lies and exaggeration was spread on social media. “The authorities have collected evidence against them,” he added.

The ISPR DG said a handful of miscreants did on May 9 what enemy could not do in 75 years. “People’s emotions were exploited against the army,” he added.

It was undoubtedly a conspiracy against Pakistan, he said.

He went on to say that that army was shouldering martyrs every day, adding that it was eliminating terrorists too. “On one side the army is paying sacrifices, while on the other side, a propaganda was ensued against the institution,” he added.

Families of martyrs were hurt, he said.

The ISPR DG said the heirs of martyrs were asking when the perpetrators would be brought to justice. ‘They ask what the point of sacrificing lives for the country is if martyrs’ graves are desecrated,” he added.

Trial in military courts

Speaking about the trials in military courts, the SPR chief said the case was being heard in the Supreme Court. "The military courts did not come into existence after May 9, they were already functioning. The civil courts have transferred these cases to the military courts after checking evidence in line with law," he said.

He made it clear that the suspects had legal rights including the right to appeal.

"They also have the right to appeal in the Supreme Court. The Army Act has been part of the law and Constitution for decades," he said.