Balochistan Cabinet approves removal of all check posts on highways across province

QUETTA - The Balochistan government has decid­ed to remove all check posts on highways across the province with immediate ef­fect. This was decided during a special meeting of provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo held in Quetta on Sunday during which overall law and order situation of the province was reviewed. The pro­vincial cabinet directed all federal and provincial security agencies concerned to immediately remove the check posts on highways. The Cabinet decided that establishment of any check post in the province would be subject to permis­sion of the Home Department. The provincial cabinet also decided to take stern action against the drug dealers in various areas of Quetta city.

BALOCHISTAN CM DIRECTS SECRETARIES TO ATTEND BUDGET MEETING

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ab­dul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday directed all provincial departments’ secretaries to ensure their presence in the budget meeting of Balochistan Assembly. He said that the budget meeting was the im­portant stage of budget approval and all secretarial should take seriously budget meetings. He said that secretaries should be present in the meeting and take note of the points raised by the members of the assembly.

The secretaries came with the com­plete preparation of the development and non-development budget data relat­ed to his departments, he said. The CM directed to Chief Secretary should take action against the secretaries those did not attend the meeting.