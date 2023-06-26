Monday, June 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Boy’s body found from canal

APP
June 26, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -    Body of a teenager boy was found from Gugera Branch Canal in the area of City Jaranwala police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 15-year-old boy floating on surface of water in Gugera Branch Canal near Rescue 1122 Station Jaranwala and in­formed the Rescue 1122. The divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body from canal water. The body was later on handed over to area police who started investigation for its identi­fication, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1687641795.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023