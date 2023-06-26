Call for end to bear baiting in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - A disturbing incident of animal cruelty in­volving a bear being attacked by two dogs in a planned fight has sparked outrage on social media prompting the government to spring into action against the accused.

The incident of bear baiting was shared on social media by animal rights activist Fahad Malik. He has appealed to the gov­ernment to take action against perpetra­tors so that such incidents should not be repeated. Salman Sufi, the Head of Prime Minister of Pakistan’s strategic reforms, responded to the video on Twitter, urging Fahad Malik to provide details of the loca­tion so that action could be taken. The inci­dent took place in Bailay Wala Village, Teh­sil Jatoi of District Muzaffagarh in Punjab.

Salman Sufi stated that an FIR (First In­formation Report) was registered against nine men under the sections of The Paki­stan Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act 1890. Wildlife officials were to assess the bear’s condition and determine the extent of its injuries and potential for recovery. The government was also reported to be working on an animal cruelty draft to prevent such events in the future. The Wildlife Department Punjab conducted a raid to recover the bear, which was being kept by a group of gypsies. However, dur­ing the court proceedings, a large group of men and women attacked the wildlife vehicle and took away the bear, threaten­ing to burn the vehicle if it was not given to them. With the help of the police, the bear was recovered again that same night. It was later sent to the Bahawalpur Zoo.

According to wildlife officials, there are approximately 20 to 25 bears held captive by these gypsies. They bring the bears from Sindh and Punjab border areas to organize bear and dog fights in different parts of Punjab. The fights are arranged in walled areas, with tickets being sold for spectators. Feudal lords and influen­tial individuals from the area often attend these events. The gypsies were offered homes in the early 2000s but refused, preferring to live in the open and travel from place to place with the bears. When asked about the source of the bears, a senior wildlife official mentioned that monkeys and bears are acquired from the northern areas beyond Murree. Cubs are sold for 20,000 rupees each, and a painful process is involved in placing a halter in their noses, which involves a specialized halter placed by a blacksmith.

Fahad Malik, who runs the Mission Awareness Foundation, uploaded the video on Twitter. According to Fahad Malik local person from that area sent him that video along with two other videos where bear and dog fights have been seen by scores of spectators. “They are so cruel with the cubs, they take their teeth out, nails out and also put that halter in their noses.” Malik told The Nation. He said the gypsies took away the bear since wildlife didn’t bring the cage at first. He also alleged that the bear recov­ered again is not the same bear which was recovered earlier. He alleged that this bear seems weak and lethargic then the other one and they’ve bought it for 1,20,000 PKR. Fahad Malik said, “Bears go all over Pun­jab from Tehsil Ali Pur and Tehsil Jatoi, if these two tehsils are targeted 98 percent of the bears can be recovered from here. Bears are transported to Rahim Yar Khan, RajanPur, Multan and Bahawalpur by crossing rivers Sindh, Chenab and Sutlej”. He said, “I am run­ning my own business in Lahore but also give 7-8 hours every day to the foundation.” He said, “We have done a lot of work on snakes and other animals which are abused in Paki­stan.” Wildlife depart­ment Punjab has denied the allegations leveled by Fahad Malik and told The Nation that it’s the same bear. Multiple calls were made to DPO Muzaffar Garh, Syed Husnain Haid­er and his staff for this story but they refused to comment on the issue The Wildlife Department said the efforts made to combat bear fights in Pak­istan, with the eradication of planned bear fights al­most completed by 2015. The Balkasar facility in Punjab and the Islamabad zoo have been working on rehabilitating bears.